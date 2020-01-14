Billie Eilish to write and perform title song for 25th Bond film No Time to Die

It’s official: Billie Eilish will write and carry out the title music for the following James Bond movie.

The official 007 account on Twitter confirmed the information, revealing that Unhealthy Man singer Eilish has co-written the monitor along with her brother, singer/songwriter Finneas.

The #NoTimeToDie title music can be carried out by @billieeilish. Billie has written the music along with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in historical past to put in writing and report a James Bond theme music. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

Provided that the tune is being described as a “title song”, it’s wanting doubtless that it’ll share the title of the movie and likewise be referred to as ‘No Time to Die’.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish mentioned. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Hans Zimmer will rating subsequent James Bond movie No Time To Die

Finneas added: “Writing the theme music for a Bond movie is one thing we’ve been dreaming about doing our whole lives. There isn’t any extra iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Dwell And Let Die. We really feel so so fortunate to play a small position in such a legendary franchise, lengthy stay 007.”

No Time to Die producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the meantime, described the music as “incredibly powerful and moving”, including that it has been “impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film”.

Eilish, the youngest artist to ever write and report a Bond theme music, solely launched her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go? in March of 2019, with the discharge happening to turn into the highest-selling debut album of the yr.

No Time to Die can be launched to UK cinemas on 2nd April, with a US and worldwide launch following on 10th April.

Within the movie, Bond (Daniel Craig) has left lively service and is having fun with a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his previous good friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for assist. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist seems to be way more treacherous than anticipated, main Bond onto the path of a mysterious villain armed with harmful new expertise.