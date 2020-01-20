Billie Eilish’s second album: release date, collaborations and everything we know so far

Over the previous 12 months, Billie Eilish has grow to be the largest new pop star on the planet. On debut album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’, the LA teenager welcomed us into her hyper-modern new world of pop music, and justified this hype by drawing one of many greatest crowds of the entire weekend at Glastonbury 2019.

The tour for the debut album nonetheless rolls on sturdy, with European headline reveals set for August and September, however there have already been rumblings round a follow-up to the debut report – the second greatest promoting album of 2019 to this point – and a bunch of superstars already stating that they’re eager to work with the teenager celebrity.

Followers thought a brand new album was coming lately, however Billie as a substitute dropped a brand new model of ‘bad guy’ that includes her childhood hero Justin Bieber.

It reveals she’s nonetheless as inventive as ever, and pushing ahead into new initiatives. The album won’t be right here but, however right here’s every thing we all know to this point of what to anticipate from Billie Eilish’s second album when it does arrive.

Newest updates:

Billie Eilish confirms launch of first model new music for the reason that launch of ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

When can we anticipate new music from Billie Eilish?

Billie shot down rumours that had been floating round social media of a brand new album arriving quickly – “The new album shit is fake,” she wrote on her Instagram story – nevertheless it’s clear she’s in a wealthy vein of creativity proper now, so don’t be stunned to see her within the studio engaged on new materials very quickly.

‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ arrived in April of this 12 months, following the August 2017 launch of debut EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me’. If this trajectory is adopted, with 18 months between releases, we might probably be gifted a brand new Billie album in direction of the top of 2020.

The singer launched model new single ‘Everything I Wanted’ will probably be launched on November 13 at 4pm PT (12am GMT on November 14).

In January 2020, she confirmed that she will probably be persevering with to work on her second report however stated it’s unlikely to see the sunshine of day this 12 months.

Billie says there received’t be a brand new album this 12 months however that she will probably be engaged on one in an interview at @iHeartRadio’s #ALTerEGO pic.twitter.com/yfEoyojsxT — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 19, 2020

She informed iHeart Radio: “This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

How far into her second album is Billie Eilish?

Eilish hasn’t shared any progress updates on the follow-up to ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, however we do know she’s already begun work on it. Throughout an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, her brother and collaborator Finneas stated: “We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure. ‘Don’t Smile At Me’ came out August of ’17 and the album came out in March 29 of 2019, right? But you know, we were percolating that whole time.”

He added that being on the street for a lot of 2019 hasn’t slowed down their creativity. “I have found real success in creating while on the road, it doesn’t scare me as much the way that I think it used to,” Finneas defined. “When we were touring really small scale, your day is so like intense and focused on putting on the show because you’re doing everything yourself. I have a studio road case in my dressing room and I roll in there and I work for six hours. And there’s not even the distractions of home to stop me from working.”

Will there be any massive collaborations on the brand new Billie Eilish album?

Nearly actually, sure! Some are extra sure than others, however there’s already one Billie collaboration locked in that might properly seem on the singer’s second full-length report.

Again in March, Spanish singer Rosalia tweeted a photograph of her and Billie, captioning it with “Can’t wait to finish our song”.

“I felt less alone being in the studio with her,” Rosalia stated of the expertise. “She’s an artist with such a strong drive, who knows exactly who she is and what she wants, who pours her soul out when she sings… I’ve been in the studio with a lot of people, but no one has impressed me [the way] she has. She has extreme charisma and extreme passion when she sings.”

Can’t wait to complete our track 🖤 compartir contigo en el estudio o verte ayer actuar me inspira sooo a lot, love you B pic.twitter.com/TxV3J7D1QQ — R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) March 10, 2019

Another person who has expressed his need to work with Billie is Tyler, The Creator. In a brand new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, the Odd Future rapper revealed his admiration for the teenager, in addition to a need to collaborate together with her sooner or later.

“That bitch is big. That n**** came from nowhere,” Tyler informed Lowe. “I think [her album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’] is sick. I like her. I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing.”

“I wanna work with her,” he continued. “I don’t know what the fuck we would make, even if it don’t come out, if it’s trash, I still just wanna see what we could [do together].”

Billie then responded to the outpouring, stating her shock at Tyler’s feedback. “Lmfaoooooo I would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this man’s mouth. Wow. I would be nothing without you Tyler… Everyone knows it.”

One other admirer of Billie’s that might properly collaborate together with her sooner or later is a sure Elton John.

Chatting with Pigeons and Planes, Elton stated he was a giant fan of Billie’s, and sang her praises considerably.

‘She is one for the most talented young ladies I’ve ever heard. Her album was wonderful. She’s come a great distance in a short time. She’s an unimaginable phrase of mouth artist. All of the tracks we’ve performed have been so totally different, and that’s what I like about her.

“There’s is no box to put you in. There are no rules. I can’t wait to see her live because she has something very special going on. Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often.”

Elton John

One other potential (and mouthwatering) collaborator for future Billie Eilish materials could possibly be Thom Yorke. In a brand new interview, the Radiohead frontman additionally expressed his admiration for , merely saying: “I like Billie Eilish. She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do.”

May Dave Grohl seem on the album?

One other celebrity that’s revealed himself to be an enormous fan of Billie Eilish’s is a sure Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters and Nirvana man in contrast Billie to his former band in relation to the connection she has together with her viewers.

Chatting with Dwell Nation CEO Michael Rapino for a one-on-one dialogue at PollstarLive’s convention again in February, he said his surprise on the teenager’s dwell present. “I went to go see Billie Eilish not too long ago. Oh my god, man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessed with [her].”

Grohl was then compelled to share a transcript of the dialog after referring to the “lazy paraphrasing” of the press, leaping on the comparability between Billie and Nirvana.

“For a VARIETY of reasons, and out of respect for Billie Eilish, I’d like to share the transcript of what I actually said at the Pollstar convention the other day, rather than some lazy paraphrasing that completely misses the point….ahem….” he wrote on Instagram.

“….I went to go see Billie Eilish not too way back. Oh my god, man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessive about Billie Eilish. And what I’m seeing occurring with my daughters is identical revolution that occurred to me at their age. My daughters are listening to Billie Eilish they usually’re turning into themselves by way of her music. She completely connects to them. So we went to go see her play on the Wiltern, and the connection that she has together with her viewers is identical factor that was occurring with Nirvana in 1991. The individuals within the viewers knew each phrase. And it was like our little secret.

“So I don’t know….and her music is hard to define! I don’t know what you call it! I try to describe her to people and I don’t know……I don’t even know what to call it. But it’s authentic. And I would call that rock n roll. So… I don’t care what sort of instruments you use to do it. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I’m like…shit man….rock n roll is not even close to being dead…”

Grohl then went on to match Billie to Morrissey in an interview with Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme.

“It’s the connection she has with her audience – she’s like Morrissey,” he stated. “It’s like the kids who are there at the show, and not just kids, the people that are there are just like they are so into the scene like that world.”

“Yeah, something is starting,” Homme agreed.

Is Billie Eilish touring in 2019 and 2020?

Oh sure! Eilish would possibly solely have one present left on her schedule for 2019, however her 2020 calendar is already wanting fairly packed so there’s an honest probability she might drop a brand new track or two into the set, or chat a few new album in between songs.

Billie Eilish will play the next dwell reveals in 2019/2020:



November 2019



16 – Corona Capital, Mexico Metropolis, Mexico

March 2020



9 – American Airways Area, Miami, USA



10 – Amway Middle, Orlando, USA



12 – PNC Area, Raleigh, USA



13 – Wells Fargo Middle, Philadelphia, USA



15 – Madison Sq. Backyard, New York, USA



16 – Prudential Middle, Newark, USA



18 – Capital One Area, Washington D.C., USA



19 – TD Backyard, Boston, USA



20 – Barclays Middle, Brooklyn, USA



23 – Little Caesars Area, Detroit, USA



24 – United Middle, Chicago, USA



25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, USA



27 – Bridgestone Area, Nashville, USA



28 – Enterprise Middle, St. Louis, USA



29 – Chi Well being Middle Omaha, Omaha, USA



April 2020



1 – Pepsi Middle, Denver, USA



three – The Discussion board, Los Angeles, USA



four – The Discussion board, Los Angeles, USA



5 – The Discussion board, Los Angeles, USA



7 – Chase Middle, San Francisco, USA



eight – Golden 1 Middle, Sacramento, USA



10 – Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, USA



11 – Rogers Area, Vancouver, Canada

Could 2020



25 – Area VFG, Tlajomulco De Zuñiga, Mexico



27 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico Metropolis, Mexico



30 – Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil



31 – Jeunesse Area, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

June 2020



2 – DirecTV Area, Tortuguitas, Argentina



three – DirecTV Area, Tortuguitas, Argentina



5 – MoviStar Area, Santiago De Chile, Chile



7 – MoviStar Area, Bogotá, Colombia

July 2020



10 – Nos Alive, Algés, Portugal



13 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands



14 – Mercedes-Benz Area, Berlin, Germany



15 – Lanxess Area, Cologne, Germany



17 – Thoughts (Space Expo), Milan, Italy



18 – Lollapalooza Paris, Paris, France



19 – Werchter Boutique, Rotselaar, Belgium



21 – Manchester Area, Manchester, UK



22 – Manchester Area, Manchester, UK



24 – Area Birmingham, Birmingham, UK



26 – The O2, London, UK



27 – The O2, London, UK



29 – The O2, London, UK



30 – The O2, London, UK