Billie Lourd was Carrie Fischer’s body double in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Billie Lourd stood in for her mom Carrie Fischer to movie a flashback scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Most of Fischer’s scenes had been captured utilizing beforehand unused footage from earlier than Fischer handed, however director J.J. Abrams wished to keep away from a completely CGI character for an emotional second within the movie.

ILM Visible Results Supervisor Patrick Tubach defined the method and reasoning to Yahoo! Leisure, explaining that Lourd stepped in as a physique double and Fisher’s face was digitally mapped on within the edit.

“It was a poignant thing,” mentioned Tubach. “And something that nobody took lightly — that she was willing to stand in for her mom.”

“It was an emotional thing for everybody to see her in that position. It felt great for us, too. If you’re going to have someone play [Fisher’s] part, it’s great that it’s [Billie] because there are a lot of similarities between them that we were able to draw from. The real challenge was just making the Leia footage we had to work with fit in that scene.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker acquired blended opinions, as the ultimate chapter within the nine-part timeline didn’t meet everybody’s expectations sufficiently.

NME’s Alex Flood gave the movie three stars, calling it “a sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want.”

