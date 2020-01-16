Billionaire Philip Green’s sex assault trial is postponed AGAIN

Topshop boss Philip Inexperienced’s U.S. intercourse assault trial has been postponed till subsequent month, DailyMail.com can disclose.

The Arcadia billionaire was due in court docket in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday to face fees over a sequence of alleged assaults on his private coach between January 2016 and January 2018.

However with days to go, legal professionals for the style mogul requested to have the listening to pushed again till February 20 to provide them time to assemble extra proof.

On Tuesday, Inexperienced’s $68million Gulfstream G650-ER jet was parked on the tarmac at Good airport in France, near Monaco the place the posh yacht he shares with spouse Tina is moored.

Charged with 4 counts of assault, the Topshop boss is accused of ‘repeatedly fondling’ the underside of Pilates coach Katie Surridge, 38, (pictured) and making sexual feedback in direction of her even after being informed to cease

In response to flight data, the aircraft had not too long ago returned from a visit to Kenya the place Inexperienced is believed to have been holidaying.

That is the second time the billionaire businessman’s case has been put again: he was initially because of seem at a listening to on October 23 however the date was modified to January 16 following a request from his staff.

On that event, his Phoenix-based lawyer Michael Kimerer mentioned his staff wanted the additional time to conduct interviews with potential witnesses.

Courtroom paperwork obtained by DailyMail.com present that no such purpose was given this time however that the request was granted, unopposed by the Pima County prosecutor Laura Deakin.

Inexperienced, 67, was arrested at his Tucson-area trip residence throughout the luxurious Canyon Ranch property in Might final 12 months.

Courtroom paperwork seen by DailyMail.com present he was charged with 4 misdemeanor counts of knowingly touching ‘with the intent to injure, insult or provoke’ – every of which carries a most penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 tremendous plus a 12 months’s probation.

Inexperienced has pleaded not responsible to all 4 counts and has strongly denied alleged sufferer Kathryn Surridge’s account of what occurred.

The 38-year-old informed Pima County cops that the tycoon had groped her on two separate events and had behaved ‘like a creepy outdated man’.

In a police interview, the married private coach mentioned she had initially been afraid to upset the ‘excessive curler’ and had feared for her job on the luxurious Canyon Ranch well being resort the place she labored out with purchasers for $169 per hour.

On the primary event, on January 5, 2016, Surridge claimed Inexperienced had grabbed her backside throughout a exercise session.

She claims he assaulted her for a second time on January eight, 2018, telling police: ‘This time, as an alternative of slapping my butt, he places his fingers, like, he wraps his fingers round my waist after which grabs my butt cheek and simply places his hand there and simply holds it there as he is hugging me.’

Surridge mentioned he additionally patted her on her naked abdomen as she demonstrated an train and reported the second incident to a supervisor the identical day. She knowledgeable police of the alleged assault the next 12 months.

One of many alleged assaults was witnessed by a neighbor in Canyon Ranch, Kimberly Khoury, who informed the Telegraph that Inexperienced had acted in an ‘octopus like’ method in direction of Surridge and had ‘seize[bed] her butt’.

Khoury declined to remark when approached by DailyMail.com however is listed as a witness for the prosecution in court docket papers.

Inexperienced was arrested at his Tucson-area trip residence throughout the luxurious Canyon Ranch property (pictured) in Might final 12 months

He has pleaded not responsible to all 4 counts and has strongly denied allegations. Pictured with spouse Tina and daughter Chloe

Surridge just isn’t the primary girl to have accused Inexperienced of sexual assault. In November 2018 former Topshop supervisor Auna Irvine, 34, claimed the billionaire would slap her bottom and touch upon her weight throughout her time working for the corporate.

Irvine, who labored for the Las Vegas department and now lives in Marina del Rey, California, informed the Telegraph she ‘lived in concern’ of her boss who would usually introduce her as his girlfriend.

She mentioned he would additionally cellphone her within the night time to inform her she was ‘naughty’. Inexperienced has strongly denied the allegations.

Irvine got here ahead a month after Inexperienced was named in Parliament because the distinguished businessman going through a string of office grievances starting from intercourse assault to harassment.

He had taken out an injunction in London’s excessive court docket in a bid to forestall the media reporting the claims however was outed by ex-minister Peter Hain within the Home of Lords.