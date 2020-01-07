January 7, 2020 | 9:47am | Up to date January 7, 2020 | 9:48am

The 27-year-old son of billionaire tycoon Ron Burkle has been discovered useless in his Beverly Hills house, in accordance with a report.

Andrew Burkle — a Hollywood producer on flicks corresponding to “The Juiceman” — was pronounced useless by authorities Monday night at his house, Individuals reported.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California,” the household mentioned in an announcement to the outlet. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

No explanation for dying was supplied and his family members requested the “privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time,” the outlet reported.

Ron and Andrew Burke Getty Photographs

His 67-year-old father based personal fairness agency Yucaipa Firms and is co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey staff. The businessman is value an estimated $1.5 billion, Forbes reported.

Beverly Hills Police Division mentioned they acquired a name round 7:26 p.m. Monday about an “unconscious male.” Upon arriving on the scene, emergency crews “determined the male was deceased,” Individuals reported.

The producer is survived by Ron and his mom, Janet Duitson, in addition to siblings Carrie Harr and John Burkle.