Billionaire tycoon Ronald Burkle’s producer son, 27, is found dead in his Beverly Hills

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Printed: 05:32 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:56 EST, 7 January 2020

Andrew Burkle, son of billionaire tycoon Ronald Burkle, has been discovered useless aged 27 at his house in Beverly Hills simply days after celebrating Christmas together with his household.

Andrew, a producer, was confirmed useless by his household on Monday after police had been known as about an ‘unconscious male on the 100 block of Spalding Drive’ at 7.36pm.

Father Ron is the founding father of funding agency Yucaipa and has invested a few of his $1.5billlion fortune within the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

In a press release to Folks, the household mentioned: ‘It’s with the deepest remorse and unhappiness that we announce the dying of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ronald Burkle (centre) together with his son Andrew (proper) celebrating the Pittsburgh Penguins victory within the Stanley Cup in June 11, 2017 in Nashville. Ron Burkle is a co-owner of the crew

Police had been known as about an ‘unconscious male on the 100 block of Spalding Drive’ at 7.36pm Monday

‘He’s deeply liked by his household and pals and can be tremendously missed. Andrew was often known as a younger man energetic and entrepreneurial power. Everybody he met commented on his humble demeanor and exhausting work.’

Andrew is survived by father Ron, mom Janet Duitson, sister Carrie Harr and brother John Burkle.

A supply informed Those who Andrew is believed to have died early on Monday however was not discovered till that night.

It comes after Andrew shared heartfelt photos together with his household over the Christmas holidays, sharing one beaming photograph with a younger lady believed to be a relative.

The caption mentioned: ‘Merry Christmas from me and the munchkin! 2nd yr of this photograph, positively a convention now.’

Andrew Burkle, Ron Burkle and Mike Shinoda attend Reduction Dwell at L.A. River Studios on November 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

In one other Instagram snap from December 2, he celebrated his birthday similtaneously his brother John.

On Father’s Day final yr Andrew posted a photograph with Ron and John with the Stanley Cup after it was received by the Penguins the yr earlier than.

‘It is exhausting to search out phrases to explain my dad,’ Andrew wrote, ‘however right here goes. He is among the smartest individuals on the earth, he is type, loving, and extremely beneficiant.’

The assertion supplied by the Burkle household to Folks at present continued: ‘Whereas the household appreciates the outpouring of affection and assist, they ask that the privateness of the household be revered throughout this troublesome time. There are not any additional particulars at the moment.’