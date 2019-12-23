Billy Dee Williams says Rise of Skywalker isn’t the end: “Star Wars is going to go on for generations”

New Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker definitively ends the story that started with 1977’s A New Hope, closing off the “Skywalker saga” and giving a last goodbye to characters from the franchise.

However is it the top of Star Wars itself? Effectively, no – there’s already loads of TV spin-offs both airing or within the pipeline, and much more spin-off motion pictures deliberate for additional alongside – and in keeping with veteran Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams, even that’s just the start.

“To call it the end… it’s the end of some aspect. That’s what I think,” Williams, who performed Lando Calrissian in 1981’s Empire Strikes Again, 1983’s Return of the Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

“I think Star Wars is going to go on for generations, into the future.”

Frankly, it’s arduous to disagree – and whereas he’s undecided if he’ll personally be part of that future, Williams thinks that Rise of Skywalker brings the saga to an appropriately emotional level to tide us by till we return to a galaxy far, far-off.

“Oh, I think it’s powerful,” he instructed us. “It’s an emotional tour. Anyone who sees it’s deeply touched by it – actually Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren).

“And all the child actors, they have been all simply completely great in it. They’re all nice actors.

“It was, I think, a monumental experience,” he stated, including that he additionally thought it was an acceptable send-off for authentic sequence actor Carrie Fisher, who was digitally added to the movie following her dying in 2016.

Basic Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

“You know I saw her two weeks before she passed away,” Williams instructed us. “I bumped into her, I used to be at a caviar place in LA. I really like caviar.

“And he or she got here in, she was shopping for some caviar, another issues. We talked, we have been speaking about getting collectively. After which the following factor I knew she was handed away. It’s unhappy.

“She was such a wonderful, such a great human being,” he added. “She was witty, smart. It was too soon.”

Fortunately, at the very least Williams received to share the display screen along with her one final time – and from the sounds of it, the legacy of the franchise she helped create is simply simply starting.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas now