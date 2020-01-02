Billy Gunn & Son Austin Gunn Compete On AEW Dark

By H Jenkins Final up to date Jan 1, 2020

AEW filmed matches for AEW Darkish this week in Jacksonville, Florida. Additionally they debuted a brand new father/son tag group within the course of. That is your official spoiler warning.

Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn (The Gunn Membership) defeated Shawn Spears and Preston Vance. This match passed off earlier than Dynamite.

Superior Kong defeated Skyler Moore in a brief match following Dynamite. SCU vs Jack Evans, Angelico, & Kip Sabian was subsequent. So Cal Uncensored received the match.

First large pop of the evening for the Gunn Membership. #AEWDark #AEW pic.twitter.com/COs0xWrXVn — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 2, 2020

Because of @smFISHMAN for the image