Billy Gunn & Son Austin Gunn Compete On AEW Dark

AEW filmed matches for AEW Darkish this week in Jacksonville, Florida. Additionally they debuted a brand new father/son tag group within the course of. That is your official spoiler warning.
Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn (The Gunn Membership) defeated Shawn Spears and Preston Vance. This match passed off earlier than Dynamite.
Superior Kong defeated Skyler Moore in a brief match following Dynamite. SCU vs Jack Evans, Angelico, & Kip Sabian was subsequent. So Cal Uncensored received the match.
Because of @smFISHMAN for the image
