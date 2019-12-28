News TV SHOWS

Billy Gunn & Son Austin Gunn Wrestling As A Team In AEW

December 28, 2019
Billy Gunn owns his title. He lately filed for a trademark on his son’s title as properly. Now it appears to be like like Austin Gunn is getting ready for an enormous alternative together with his WWE Corridor Of Famer father.

The Gunns will group up and wrestle a match on AEW Darkish subsequent week at Day by day’s Place in Jacksonville Florida. They’ll tackle Proud n Highly effective.

It is vitally fascinating as a result of together with trademarking his son’s title, Billy Gunn additionally filed a copyright for “Gunn Club.” This could be a proposed tag group title for a father and son duo.

We’ll need to see how issues progress, however AEW could be very pleasant to tag group wrestling. Contemplating the eye Billy Gunn introduced as part of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal match it stands to cause that they’d have him seem on tv once more.



