Biographer reveals the shattering truth about Peter Sellers’ savage cruelty 

They’d by no means have gotten collectively had it not been for an opportunity commentary whereas searching a newspaper, a sleazy soothsayer and a coincidence that will stretch the credulity of probably the most gullible reader.

Within the Sixties, Maurice Woodruff — a clairvoyant and astrologer — was being paid by movie corporations to steer the notoriously superstitious Peter Sellers within the course of their initiatives. After gazing on the tea-leaves and into crystal balls, Woodruff instructed Sellers somebody with the initials ‘B.E.’ would turn into very outstanding in his life.

He meant the movie director Blake Edwards, hoping Sellers would register the hyperlink and settle for the position of Inspector Clouseau in A Shot In The Darkish, Edwards’ second Pink Panther movie.

Whirlwind romance: Peter Sellers together with his younger bride, Britt Ekland, in 1964

Sadly, Sellers noticed of a ravishing Swedish blonde referred to as Britt Ekland in a newspaper and, after registering that her identify had the astrologically vital initials, despatched his henchman, Bert Mortimer, to her resort room on the Dorchester to repair up a date. The Bardot-like magnificence was in London to co-star in a Richard Attenborough movie referred to as Weapons At Batasi and when Sellers clapped eyes on the 21-year-old Britt for the primary time in February 1964, he was not disillusioned.

‘I used to be knocked over, completely shocked,’ he mentioned of a woman 16 years his junior. ‘I could not consider it. She was so nice. She wore a easy gown and her hair was like daylight. Unbelievable.’ The smitten Sellers bombarded her with flowers and costly little presents and — simply ten days later — they have been strolling down the aisle.

However issues went downhill fairly swiftly. After 4 years of marriage, Ekland divorced the person she dubbed ‘a monster’ and this week it emerged that greater than 50 years later she nonetheless bore him a grudge.

When Will Sellers, the comedian icon’s grandson by the son of his first spouse Anne, approached her to seem in a BBC documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of his loss of life this summer time, she refused level clean.

The reality is that the Britt who accepted Sellers’s proposal of marriage was like a lamb to the slaughter and the following relationship left her with deep emotional scars.

In a bid to elucidate her impetuous determination a while later, she mentioned: ‘I used to be very younger and he swept me off my toes.’ She knew no one in London and right here was this well-known comedian actor making a fuss, squiring her about city.

Trying again, it is easy to see her naivete was being exploited. The marriage was like a scene from a film. Sellers organized for knowledgeable 16mm movie to be made, full with a commentary by his buddy, the actor David Lodge.

Lodge was joint Greatest Man with Sellers’s long-time sidekick, the sycophantic actor Graham Stark, of whom John Le Mesurier had mentioned: ‘Graham Stark is the one man in London with a flat up Peter Sellers’ backside.’ The stills photographer was celeb snapper Terry O’Neill.

For the reception at Elstead, Sellers’ Surrey mansion, stuntmen from Shepperton Studios stored the Press away from the gates. The one caustic be aware was sounded by Sellers’s grim outdated Jewish mom, Peg, who took one take a look at Britt’s Aryan perfection and referred to her as ‘that bleedin’ Nazi’.

Although they have been frequently pictured within the papers, the connection deteriorated instantly. ‘I had by no means lived with a person,’ mentioned Britt. ‘I got here straight from my mother and father.’

Having no concept what was anticipated of her, she tried to observe the geisha guidelines laid down by romantic novelist Barbara Cartland. ‘When he is available in at evening,’ Britt mentioned of her husband, ‘I’ve modified, combed my hair. I might by no means let him see me wandering round in curlers or a dressing robe.’

The compliant, cosy, deferential scene was undermined considerably by Sellers’s emotions of morbid jealousy — and by the couple’s prompt separation.

For under two days after the marriage, Sellers was anticipated in Hollywood to start making Kiss Me, Silly, with director Billy Wilder. Britt was meant to work on Weapons At Batasi, a few fictional army coup in East Africa, being shot at Pinewood.

From LA, Sellers wrote a somewhat despairing, revealing letter: ‘I’ve a dreadful worry in the back of my thoughts that you simply may go away me . . . I like you desperately and suppose you might be so completely great in each manner that I discover it very obscure why you married me.’

As Sellers did not absolutely consider in himself, he did not belief anybody’s affections in direction of him both — a really harmful mixture of insecurity and narcissism, leading to management freakery.

Graham Stark and David Lodge had small elements in Weapons At Batasi, and Sellers instructed them to maintain his new bride below surveillance. He feared she’d permit herself to be seduced by fellow forged member John Leyton, who’d had a No 1 hit in 1961 with Johnny Keep in mind Me.

Sellers phoned Britt long- distance from Hollywood: ‘Why do not you’re taking the day without work and are available over?’ He assured her he’d clear all this along with her producers, he was properly linked — and he’d labored twice with Batasi’s director, John Guillermin, on the function movies By no means Let Go and Waltz Of The Toreadors.

This was bluster. Sellers mentioned nothing to any producer, and Britt later felt she’d been roughly kidnapped: ‘He made positive I did not return.’ Her position was re-shot with Mia Farrow. The litigation lasted years, Sellers countersuing 20th Century Fox for ‘psychological misery and harm to his well being’.

In the meantime, to make himself extra-virile in mattress, Sellers, aged not fairly 40, was taking ampoules of amyl nitrate, or poppers, which disrupted his metabolism — and on April 7, 1964, he suffered a collection of coronary heart assaults.

Billy Wilder, who had not hit it off together with his star, commented: ‘Coronary heart assault? Coronary heart assault? You have to have a coronary heart earlier than you’ll be able to have an assault!’ Sellers was changed by American actor Ray Walston, the footage all re-done, and Kiss Me, Silly was an enormous flop.

Again at Elstead, it was Britt’s job to see Sellers by means of his convalescence, and to manage his complicated cardiological medicine.

He was an ungrateful invalid. When he came upon Britt was pregnant, Sellers mentioned: ‘I’ve received Michael, I’ve received Sarah. I do not need any extra kids.’ Director Bryan Forbes and Nanette Newman, his actress spouse, needed to discuss him out of insisting Britt had an abortion.

When she went into labour with Victoria in January 1965, he dumped her on the pavement exterior the Welbeck Road Clinic and whizzed off to make What’s New Pussycat. When Britt finally visited him on the set, she blotted her copybook by mistaking Sellers for Woody Allen — there was a bodily similarity, which Sellers discovered irksome.

When he was once more mistaken for Woody, by a Hollywood mogul throughout the making of On line casino Royale in 1967, he was subsequent heard from in Sweden. Sellers had gone into hiding with Britt’s mother and father and refused to return to the movie.

Sellers was extremely mischievous in his off-screen life, too.

At Elstead, the place Britt was typically so bored that she’d spend a night gazing at her reflection within the polished marble of the hearth, the pair would dine on frozen cottage pie and fish fingers, served by a butler.

When Goons fan Prince Charles got here to lunch, Sellers hadn’t made provision for his bodyguards, and instructed the prepare dinner to divide His Royal Highness’s portion amongst his entourage — Charles was stunned to obtain an eyeful of meals. ‘Sheer madness,’ mentioned Spike Milligan.

Sellers and Britt made residence films with Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret — and Sellers requested Snowdon if he’d wish to swap wives. Sellers needed to accept a brand new digicam lens as a substitute, and Snowdon received a speedboat in return.

Sellers additionally requested Bryan Forbes if Nanette could possibly be exchanged for Britt, however Forbes managed to chortle off the suggestion.

That such a loopy scheme could possibly be broached signifies all was not properly. ‘Being with Peter was like using on a rollercoaster,’ remembered Britt. ‘One minute you have been flying excessive, the subsequent you have been working low.’

Nothing got here decrease than his doomed efforts to show her into his one large not possible love, Italian movie star Sophia Loren.

In 1967, Sellers and Britt went to Rome to make The Bobo, wherein he was a singing matador and he or she was to be a seductress. He insisted she put on a black wig, like Loren’s. This was ridiculous however he could not see it.

‘You are a awful bloody actress,’ he instructed her. ‘Why do not you hearken to what I inform you?’ Not precisely morale-boosting feedback — which started to be backed up with violence.

He stamped on Britt’s marriage ceremony ring so typically that Garrard, the Queen’s jewellers, received used to having to repair it. He threatened her with a shotgun, ripped up her garments, smashed her cassette participant and punctiliously took aside her Cartier watch, flushing the cogs down the bathroom.

He additionally chucked her out of inns — and when her mother and father got here from Stockholm to rescue her after a flare-up on the island of Ischia, he did not like to listen to them babbling in Swedish, as he felt excluded.

Sellers threw her baggage off his yacht, and Bert Mortimer was for ever having to collect up her private results. ‘Our marriage is completed!’ Sellers would cry.

Britt fought again, as soon as bashing him over the pinnacle with an image body. ‘You hit me with me mum,’ he mentioned, when he noticed the cherished picture of Peg on the ground.

They have been divorced in 1968, Britt citing Sellers’s psychological cruelty. He carried on getting married and divorced, treating ladies like automobiles or cameras, equipment he may exchange with out compunction when he was fed up.

For all his craziness, nonetheless, there has not been a comic book actor to the touch him.

From the The Goon Present to Ealing classics, Boulting Brothers movies, work with Stanley Kubrick, Inspector Clouseau, all the way in which to Being There, Sellers stays a comic book genius and it would not a lot matter any extra that he was a mean-spirited egomaniac.

As for Britt, she turned a Bond woman, and starred in Get Carter and The Wicker Man. In Scandal, she is to be glimpsed on a settee, with tassels on her nipples.

She had an extended relationship with Rod Stewart and a shorter one with Warren Beatty. In 1996, she auctioned off her memorabilia at Christie’s — together with the marriage gown from her marriage to Sellers and the come-hither Polaroids he took on the evening they met.

‘I needed to eliminate all of it,’ she mentioned. ‘I am so bored with that attractive, cute little intercourse kitten, the youthful Britt.’ I can sympathise with that.

ROGER LEWIS’S e book The Life And Death Of Peter Sellers was made right into a Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning movie by HBO, the place Sellers is performed by Geoffrey Rush and Britt Ekland by Charlize Theron.