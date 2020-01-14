News

BioShock: The Collection rated for the Nintendo Switch

January 14, 2020
1 Min Read

My Nintendo News Admin

It could appear as if the basic video games within the iconic Bioshock franchise are heading to the Nintendo Change platform. The information was found by way of the Taiwanese video games ranking board. The video games initially appeared on the Xbox 360 and HEARALPUBLICIST three after which the gathering of all three video games got here to Xbox One and HEARALPUBLICIST four. Hopefully we will get an official announcement quickly.

Because of jcnba28 for the information tip!


5 feedback

  1. That could be a day one buy in my e-book

    LikeLike

  2. Oh crap! now I can lastly play these video games.

    LikeLike

  3. On a regular basis I ask myself why am I drifting from shopping for a PS5 at launch, to till it’s two years in the marketplace. Easy reply, Nintendo Change! I really like me some Change.

    F=MA.

    LikeLike

  4. Day 1 if ported appropriately!

    LikeLike

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment