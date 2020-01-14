BioShock: The Collection rated for the Nintendo Switch

Go away a Remark on BioShock: The Assortment rated for the Nintendo Change

It could appear as if the basic video games within the iconic Bioshock franchise are heading to the Nintendo Change platform. The information was found by way of the Taiwanese video games ranking board. The video games initially appeared on the Xbox 360 and HEARALPUBLICIST three after which the gathering of all three video games got here to Xbox One and HEARALPUBLICIST four. Hopefully we will get an official announcement quickly.

BioShock: The Assortment for the Nintendo Change has been listed by the Taiwanese video games ranking boardhttps://t.co/iDtpxeiyya pic.twitter.com/Nl5pTqDUNo — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 14, 2020

Due to jcnba28 for the information tip!