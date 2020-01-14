News

BioShock: The Collection rated for the Nintendo Switch

January 14, 2020
2 Min Read

Nintendo Change

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Go away a Remark on BioShock: The Assortment rated for the Nintendo Change

It could appear as if the basic video games within the iconic Bioshock franchise are heading to the Nintendo Change platform. The information was found by way of the Taiwanese video games ranking board. The video games initially appeared on the Xbox 360 and HEARALPUBLICIST three after which the gathering of all three video games got here to Xbox One and HEARALPUBLICIST four. Hopefully we will get an official announcement quickly.

BioShock: The Assortment for the Nintendo Change has been listed by the Taiwanese video games ranking boardhttps://t.co/iDtpxeiyya pic.twitter.com/Nl5pTqDUNo

— Nibel (@Nibellion) January 14, 2020

Due to jcnba28 for the information tip!

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars under or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment