Bird-brained! Owner takes two parrots on leads out for a run   

That is the weird second an animal lover was filmed sprinting alongside a residential avenue with two parrots on leads.

A person, who’s seen wearing a baseball cap, is seen operating down the road within the clip filmed from a automobile window in Yuba Metropolis, California.

The proprietor, who is claimed to be known as Kenneth, walks his two tropical birds on a regular basis and has despatched the web into meltdown.

A pair of parrots have been hooked up to leads and brought on a run alongside a residential avenue in California. Social media customers have known as him the actual ‘fowl man’ and are asking for some respect to be placed on his identify

Twitter consumer Johann, who shared the clip, has known as the parrot lover a ‘nationwide treasure’.

Some say he’s permitting the birds ‘to be free to his capability whereas additionally exercising which makes him superior’.

In the meantime others are baffled and known as it ‘subsequent stage’ or slammed the parrot proprietor for animal cruelty.

Twitter consumer Miguel claimed the parrots have been Macaws that are ‘very laborious to catch’ and costly.

He urged viewers: ‘It’s unhappy what’s happening with them. Don’t help this!’

Viagra V wrote: ‘Free these birds into their pure setting! I do not perceive having birds as pets. Conserving them locked in cages, in houses.’

Johann responded to criticism: ‘I promise you the birds are extraordinarily properly taken care of by the fowl man!’

This comes simply months after a parrot was filmed displaying off his skateboarding abilities in a mini skate park in Inverness, Scotland.