December 23, 2019 | 10:10am

Issues bought somewhat fishy on this North Carolina driver’s commute.

Rhesa Walston was heading to her Beaufort residence Wednesday afternoon when she noticed a chicken carrying a big catfish, she advised native outlet ABC four.

Little did she know that the chicken would drop its meal — sending the whiskered fish smashing into her windshield.

“It was one of those slow motion moments in life. I saw the fish and I saw him drop it,” Walston advised the outlet. “There was glass all over my front seat … Glass on my lap.”

She instantly checked on her daughter, who was sitting within the again seat.

“She just looked up from her tablet and said, ‘Your window is broke,’ and went right back to her tablet,” Walston advised the station.

Walston was at first involved that the insurance coverage firm would brush off her account as a fishy story.

However her cousin Brandi and cousin-in-law Stuart, who have been driving by, pulled over to assist her discover the catfish — which bounced off her windshield, in line with FOX 10.

“I said we have to find the fish or there is no way in the world anyone is going to believe me,” Walston advised the station. “After 15 minutes of searching, Stuart found the fish on the side of the road!”

Stuart Barrow advised the station that at one level he was prepared to surrender.

Stuart Barrow with the catfish that prompted the injury Fb

“[I] was heading back to the car when I finally spotted the fish lying against a building around 25 feet from the lane she had been driving in!” he mentioned. “Funny enough, she had correctly identified the fish mid-flight! It was a catfish just like she had suspected!”

Barrow advised the outlet he was “blown away” by the extent of the injury.

“I anticipated a minor crack from a small fish, but the size of the fish was so much bigger than what we normally see birds with!” he mentioned. “Having thought about it, the bird must have been a bald eagle because they are really the only bird around here that is big enough to carry such a heavy fish.”

Walston advised ABC four she is getting her windshield fastened and must pay a $250 deductible.

In the meantime, she and her household are having fun over the incident.

“My husband tried to look up what are the odds of hitting a fish with your car,” she advised the station. “We could find only one other news story.”

In the meantime, her Fb put up in regards to the incident went viral — racking up greater than 26,000 likes and 136,000 shares by Monday morning.