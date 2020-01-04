Birds Eye reveals ingenious hack to cook potato waffles – in a TOASTER

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Birds Eye has revealed a trick to get your potato waffles on the plate quicker – and it is by utilizing a toaster.

The frozen meals model spent greater than 103 hours testing the tactic on three,000 waffles – earlier than revealing the hack to followers.

The well-known heating directions contain cooking the waffles for 15 minutes in a pre-heated oven.

However Birds Eye has confirmed ‘toasting’ as a cooking technique – now including the directions to the waffle packs.

All it is advisable to do is about your toaster to a medium/excessive setting and place them inside.

After the primary toasting, the waffles ought to be toasted for a second time till they’re golden yellow in color.

Birds Eye additionally requested followers on social media if folks knew you can prepare dinner them in a toaster, leading to greater than 65 per cent of individuals admitting they’d no concept you can make them that method

It is best to then go away them to chill for one minute earlier than tucking in.

Totally different toasters and settings had been tried out over 20 days to make sure the tactic is protected and delivers on style and texture.

Birds Eye additionally requested followers on social media if folks knew you can prepare dinner them in a toaster, leading to greater than 65 per cent of individuals admitting they’d no concept you can make them that method.

The information has divided followers on-line, with some saying their lives have ‘modified for the higher’

The information has divided followers on-line, with some saying their lives have ‘modified for the higher’.

Others weren’t as impressed and declare they have been doing it for years.

Steve Challouma, Advertising and marketing Director at Birds Eye, mentioned: ‘We all know there was lots of confusion and debate on this fashion of cooking our Authentic Potato Waffles so we determined to place it to the take a look at.

‘After days of rigorous ‘toasting’, we’re joyful to verify it’s protected to prepare dinner our waffles this fashion and it would not compromise on style both – you may nonetheless count on the identical scrumptious style that’s crispy on the surface and fluffy within the center!’