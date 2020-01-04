Birds set to collide in Wild Card game at The Linc featuring QBs on different levels

The ultimate wild card sport this weekend is really one for the birds, with the Eagles from Philadelphia and Seahawks of Seattle flying at completely different altitudes since bumping beaks at Lincoln Monetary Discipline on Nov. 24.

On even wider ranging ranges is the post-season expertise of the 2 quarterbacks, together with the success they’ve had, or lack thereof, in opposition to the opponent they are going to be dealing with Sunday.

On one hand you will have Russell Wilson, who has been to 2 Tremendous Bowls and gained one. An MVP candidate this season, the 31-year outdated has an Eight-5 report in post-season video games.

He’s additionally Four-Zero in profession conferences with the Eagles, with seven TD passes, one interception and (go determine) the second worst completion share (58.87) he has in opposition to any group within the league.

After which there’s Carson Wentz, who has all of the playing cards stacked in opposition to him, matchup-wise. He’s Zero-Three in profession video games in opposition to the Seahawks, with a 62.96 completion share, 4 TD tosses and 5 picks.

And at 27, he’s lastly about to take part in his first playoffs.

“I’m grateful to be healthy, to be in this moment with these guys,” Wentz, who was sidelined by accidents the earlier two Decembers, advised reporters earlier this week. “To be on the field, I’m pretty pumped for the opportunity.”

Wentz was on the sideline nursing a broken knee when Nick Foles led the Eagles to their Tremendous Bowl victory two years in the past in opposition to the Patriots. So he is aware of what post-season success feels and appears like up shut.

The Eagles had a lot religion in Wentz and his capacity to totally get better they didn’t critically contemplate sticking with Foles, the one quarterback to win a championship for Philadelphia.

Their excellent coach, Doug Pederson, has no concern that inexperience at January soccer will hinder Wentz, with whom we seen again in 2017 that he clearly has a particular bond.

“(Wentz) doesn’t have to focus on anything more than just continue to lead this team, and doing the things that have made him successful down the stretch here,” Pederson mentioned at his Thursday availability. “I don’t want to add any more stress or pressure on him. Just the game itself, it’s a one-and-done mentality, and I want him to play free, and not have to worry about things in the past that are out of our control at this time.”

Ah sure, down the stretch. Again to that. Of the 2 groups, one is scorching, with an asterisk. The opposite is the Seahawks (there’s actually no such factor, by the way in which, though you could hear some individuals discuss with ospreys as “sea hawks”), who gained that sport (17-9) six weeks in the past in Philly not via the air however largely due to a superior floor sport.

From there, Seattle was a meek 2-Three in its remaining 5 video games, defeating Minnesota 37-30 (at dwelling) and Carolina 30-24 (on the street), whereas falling to the Rams 28-12 (on the street), Arizona 27-13 (at dwelling) and San Fran 26-21 (at dwelling).

Philadelphia went Four-1 down the stretch, together with victories in its remaining 4 video games, to win the NFC East and get so far. If it issues, not one of the opponents made the playoffs, with just one having a lot as a sniff, and the Eagles did comply with up that loss to the Seahawks with one other (37-31) in Miami. Nonetheless, they did what they needed to do, beating the Giants (23-17) and Cowboys (17-9) at The Linc, whereas taking to the street to knock off the Redskins (37-27) and (once more) the Giants (34-17).

Nevertheless it’s how the groups matchup in opposition to one another that must be extra vital.

In beating the Eagles on their dwelling turf again in November, Wilson had a horrible sport. He had a season-low 13 completions, on 25 makes an attempt, with one TD cross and one interception. He was additionally sacked six occasions because the Eagles robust cross rush ought to once more be an element on Sunday, particularly since Seattle sort out Duane Brown remains to be out.

“The great thing is we are playing great, but the greater thing is we can play even better,” Wilson mentioned, per Seattle Occasions, after the Seahawks ensured their eighth consecutive profitable season that day. “That’s the scary part. That’s the scary part for the NFL and a great thing for us. We’re ready to roll and we’re ready to keep getting better.”

They actually didn’t, although, should you take a look at the outcomes.

Wentz additionally struggled that day, whereas trying 45 passes for the third time in a row in opposition to Seattle. He accomplished 33 of them, or 20 extra tosses than Wilson, however he additionally figured in 4 of his group’s 5 turnovers with a few picks and a few fumbles.

The Eagles had 23 first downs in comparison with Seattle’s 14, however they’d a has, nevertheless, even whereas directing an offence that, within the second half of Sunday’s playoff clinching victory, was lacking seven of its 11 Week 1 starters.

Over the ultimate 5 video games, Wentz threw 10 landing passes and one choose whereas surpassing the 300-passing yards mark thrice.

He additionally turned the primary quarterback in NFL historical past to throw for greater than Four,000 passing yards regardless of having a receiver with greater than 500 yards.

Now what is going to all of the numbers and tendencies imply come kick-off time late Sunday afternoon. In all probability not loads. Largely they’re for the birds.

HURTIN’ BIRDS

The Eagles have dominated WR Nelson Agholor (knee) out for Sunday, however by some means Zach Ertz is listed as “questionable.”

All he has is a damaged rib, again harm and a kidney that’s both lacerated or bruised. If it’s the latter, there’s an opportunity they’ll have their star tight-end within the lineup in opposition to the Seahawks.

“Zach still (is) not cleared for any contact,” Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson advised reporters on Friday. “He will work a little bit on the side again like he’s done this week and stuff like that, but we’re waiting on a few doctor results (Saturday). If things go favourable, he’ll play. If they don’t, he won’t.”

Regardless of lacking final wee’s sport, Ertz was the fourth most efficient tight-end within the NFL with 916 yards on 88 catches. The Eagles additionally had a second tight-end among the many High 10 gamers on the place in Dallas Goedert, who had 607 yards on 58 catches.

Additionally questionable for Philly is veteran proper sort out Lane Johnson, who’s coping with an ankle drawback.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s a tough guy,” mentioned Pederson. “He really wants to play in this football game. He’s working to try to play in this football game.”

On the Seahawks harm report Friday, listed as out had been OT Duane Brown (knee, biceps), LB Mychal Kendricks (knee) and WR Malik Turner (concussion). Down as questionable are WR Jaron Brown, who coach Pete Carroll mentioned has “bounced back extremely well” from a knee harm, and guard Mike Iupati (neck).