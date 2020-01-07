Birmingham binman is nearly killed after getting dragged into garbage truck

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:01 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:06 EST, 7 January 2020

A binman will get dragged right into a refuse wagon and is almost crushed to loss of life in heart-stopping footage.

The employee is seen placing what seems to be planks of wooden behind the lorry in Birmingham.

However his garments get caught on the lifting mechanism – used to select the bins up – and he’s thrown into the truck.

Footage reveals the employee placing what seems to be planks of wooden behind the lorry in Birmingham (pictured)

He’s seconds away from being crushed, however one other colleague spots what occurs, rushes over and presses a button to cease the method.

He’s then seen serving to the person out of the again of the wagon.

It’s unclear the place precisely the incident occurred within the metropolis however it’s understood to be within the West Midlands metropolis.

His garments seem to get caught on the lifting mechanism – used to select the bins up – and he’s thrown into the truck (pictured)

Birmingham Metropolis Council is presently investigating the incident.

A person who desires to stay nameless despatched the video to BirminghamLive and has hyperlinks to the bin assortment service in Birmingham.

He mentioned he believed the video was taken on the finish of October.

He’s seconds away from being crushed, however one other colleague spots what occurs, rushes over and presses a button to cease the method

He mentioned: ‘I used to be shocked once I noticed this. The binmen is actually a second away from being crushed to loss of life.

‘If his colleague hadn’t seen what occurred and rushed to his help he would in all probability be useless.

‘This incident must be investigated by Birmingham Metropolis Council. It’s surprising.’

A Birmingham Metropolis Council spokesman mentioned: ‘Well being and security is of paramount significance to us for each our workers and the residents they serve when going about their every day duties.

‘We’re presently investigating what led to this alleged incident and are due to this fact unable to touch upon particular particulars.’