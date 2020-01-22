Birthday present from Wills? Kate Middleton flashes a new £110 gold bracelet

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Printed: 05:57 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:06 EST, 22 January 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a brand new gold bracelet yesterday – and it is from an organization with three royal warrants.

Kate Middleton, 38, flashed a chic gold bangle on her proper wrist as she visited the Birmingham science museum to launch a survey of early childhood.

The understated piece of jewelry was recognized by royal trend fan account Middleton Maven because the £110 Gold Plated Maya Torque Bangle by British model Halcyon Days.

New bling: Kate Middleton, 38, flashed a chic gold bangle on her proper wrist (simply seen) as she visited the Birmingham science museum to launch a survey of early childhood yesterday

Elegant: The understated piece of jewelry was recognized because the £110 Gold Plated Maya Torque Bangle, pictured, by British model Halcyon Days. The design is available in a number of colors

Royal seal of approval: The label is stocked by Harrods and boasts royal warrants from the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles. Pictured, the bangle on the web site

The label is stocked by luxurious retailers together with Harrods and boasts royal warrants from the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles.

As Kate celebrated her 38th birthday earlier this month, it’s attainable the bangle is a present from her husband, Prince William, 37.

The Duchess lower a classy determine on the engagement yesterday, which was solely publicised hours after the occasion.

Kate Middleton, 38, paired a classy silk £295 shirt by Tabitha Ward with wide-leg Jigsaw trousers for her outfit in Birmingham at present

The royal opted for the fashion-forward ensemble whereas launching the following stage of her early years work (pictured)

She wore a jazzy electrical blue £295 shirt by British designer Tabitha Ward, which she paired with £130 high-waisted Jigsaw trousers.

Throughout her go to to MiniBrum, an interactive, child-sized mini-city at Thinktank, Birmingham’s science museum, Kate launched a five-question survey, which goals to present individuals throughout the UK the possibility to share their views on the following technology.

The Duchess of Cambridge is spending 24 hours touring the nation to publicise the initiative and stated yesterday: ‘I am right here at present to launch a survey to listen to society’s views about elevating the following technology.

The mother-of-three wowed within the ’70s impressed ensemble as she stepped out at Birmingham Science Museum this afternoon

The royal recycled a pair of Jigsaw trousers for the go to, which she paired with a jazzy electrical blue shirt

‘Mother and father, carers and households are on the coronary heart of caring for kids within the youth so that’s the reason I actually wish to take heed to them.

The Early Years are extra essential for future well being and happiness than some other second in our lifetime.’

The Duchess will absorb London, Cardiff and Surrey at present as she pushes the scheme.