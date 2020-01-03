‘Bizarre’ cat Mufasa leaps up at front door peep hole ‘

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

A baffled cat proprietor claims her ‘weird’ pet has realized to leap up and look by the peephole on their entrance door to see who’s coming residence every day.

Vanessa Jager first observed eight-month-old Mufasa leaping up and grabbing on the viewer final month – at first believing he was making an attempt to ‘catch’ the glass viewer on the door.

Nonetheless the 25-year-old scholar realised that her enthusiastic pet solely carried out the ‘Tigger-like’ bouncing act when he heard somebody coming residence, leaving Ms Jager satisfied he is making an attempt to look by the peephole.

Vanessa Jager, 25, pictured together with her cat Mufasa, left, observed her pet adopted an uncommon trait

Mufasa the cat jumps up on the entrance door each time he hears somebody strategy the home

Now Mufasa waits for his homeowners to drag into the driveway earlier than making an attempt to succeed in the peephole and ‘see by it’. Vanessa, from Vancouver Island, Canada, mentioned: ‘Mufasa’s hilarious and he simply began doing this out of nowhere.

‘He is so bouncy. He was leaping up and down like Tigger – I sing Tigger’s tune to him. ‘[Mufasa’s] a really weird cat so I am not stunned by something he does anymore.

‘I’ve a few movies of him leaping as much as the peephole.

‘At first, I believed he needed to attempt to catch the peephole as a result of he observed it was darkish on a white floor. He can leap surprisingly excessive and truly attain it.

Ms Jager, pictured with Mufasa the cat believes her pet needs to see who’s approaching the entrance door

‘Now I believe he could be trying by [the peephole] after we’re arriving.

‘He is now achieved it 3 times when somebody has been on the door.’

Ms Jager had been cleansing the home when she heard a repeated thud close to her entrance door as her fiance Evan had arrived residence from work. When she went to research the weird noise, she discovered ‘hilarious’ Mufasa arising and down on his hind legs whereas reaching out to understand the spy gap.

She continued: ‘I used to be going about my enterprise and I heard leaping. ‘We’ve got to regulate him to ensure he isn’t getting as much as any mischief. I circled and there he was.

‘Mufasa at all times waits for my fiance to return residence. We’ve got a hammock that sits within the window above our driveway and he’ll sit there till we come residence typically, then he’ll stare at us.

‘We head to the door and he’ll meet us downstairs after we enter.

‘He completely has the kitten mentality. It is very exhausting when you might have an 11lb kitten – he is very giant.

‘Once I confirmed Evan the video, he laughed at how typical it was, simply due to how unusual the cat is.’