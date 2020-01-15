Bizarre moment cows tumble out of a truck into street but the driver doesn’t seem to notice

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Over a dozen cows escaped from a truck because the gate to the trailer was left extensive open, with the driving force persevering with to journey down the street earlier than realizing his mistake.

Footage exhibits cattle tumbling out of the truck separately because the again door to the truck is left extensive open with the driving force carrying on down the road in Middlebury, Vermont, USA.

The cattle head uphill whereas Jordon Allen, a motorist who recorded the video on December 31, says: ‘How do you not f****** know this?’

Joey Gould, a passenger, says: ‘Oh that is humorous’, because the motorist continues: ‘The man remains to be going!’

Because the cattle begin to head downhill again in the direction of the truck, the passenger says: ‘Someone goes to lose their job.’

‘That’s simply hilarious. That man’s calling it in proper now.’

The weird video then exhibits a person, who seems to be talking on his cellphone, rounding up the cattle earlier than getting them again within the trailer.

Mr Allen instructed Newsflare: ‘Joey Gould and I have been going by way of Middlebury round 12pm on December 31 after we noticed a blue flatbed truck with a cattle trailer driving down Predominant Avenue.

‘The gate on the trailer had opened and the primary cow fell out.

‘The truck saved going then just a few extra fell out and so they simply saved falling out as he was driving.’