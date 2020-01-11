Bizarre moment man smashes glass door of a bank with a beer barrel and casually strolls inside

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:14 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:15 EST, 11 January 2020

A person was caught on digital camera smashing by means of the glass door of a financial institution with a beer barrel and casually strolling inside earlier than being arrested.

The footage was recorded at Barclays financial institution in Wigan, Better Manchester, at round four.50pm on Friday.

Within the video, a person may be seen strolling towards the shopfront carrying gray tracksuit bottoms and a black coat carrying a steel beer keg in his fingers.

He shimmies nearer to the glass door earlier than lifting the barrel over his proper shoulder and launching it ahead.

The door shatters because it makes contact and a pile of glass shards are left laying in a pile on the pavement.

The barrel rebounds again towards him and may be heard bouncing repeatedly on the ground.

However the unnamed man casually sidesteps it and walks towards the doorway.

He reaches out his left hand to push by means of the remainder of the cracked glass which has stayed within the body.

The person then strides throughout the room earlier than jets of smoke – believed to be a safety measure – begin to fill the financial institution.

He turns again round and walks towards the door however continues to gesture to somebody inside.

He walks again out of the constructing the place a bunch of onlookers are gathered and the video ends shortly afterwards.

Witnesses mentioned that the person had tried to smash by means of the door a number of instances earlier than he was ultimately profitable.

He was detained on the scene by members of the general public earlier than cops arrived to arrest him for prison injury.

The scene remained taped off for a number of hours on Friday evening whereas investigation work was carried out.

A spokesman for GMP mentioned: ‘Police had been known as shortly earlier than four.50pm on Friday, January 10 to reviews of prison injury at a financial institution on Market Place in Wigan City Centre.

‘A person was detained by members of the general public earlier than being arrested by police on suspicion of prison injury and brought to custody.’