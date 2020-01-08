Bizarre moment thirsty pet raccoon looks unexpectedly vicious as it laps water out of a glass

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

A thirsty raccoon appeared hilariously viscous as he gulped water from a pint glass.

Svetlana Shvabenliandt has two pet trash badgers, with Mark the fluffy animal being an actual character.

Footage reveals the one-year-old poking his head out of a cut-out gap within the wall in Svetlana’s household house in Orsk, Russia.

He amusingly balances his nostril on the glass’s rim and aggressively drinks from the glass, within the clip shared on December 20.

Seconds later, he lifts his head for a momentary breather earlier than dipping his head again into the glass.

He then squishes his nostril on prime of the cup and divulges his cute pearly whites in a determined effort to get his fill of water.

In footage that has been seen virtually 250,000 occasions, Mark’s enamel are bared in opposition to the glass making him look cute however creepy.

The one-year-old is certainly one of three owned by Svetlana Shvabenliandt. The others are referred to as Nyusha and Mark

He seems a fun-loving pet as he poses for a snap with a kitty on Instagram.

Movies present the unlikely-friends sharing a mattress and pawing at one another to play.

Svetlana’s different raccoon Sam has climbed into the household house’s cabinet for cookies and perched himself on the counter as he makes his manner by them.