BJP Accuses Congress Of Double Standards On Citizenship Act

“The BJP would expose the Congress party’s double speak,” the BJP mentioned.

New Delhi:

The BJP asserted on Saturday that “no force on earth” can stall the implementation of Citizenship Modification Act and accused the Congress of duplicity over the legislation and the Nationwide Inhabitants Register course of.

The BJP’s response got here after the Congress Working Committee, the highest physique of the opposition occasion, demanded in its assembly that the Citizenship Act be withdrawn and strategy of NPR be stopped forthwith.

“The CAA has already come into effect and no force on earth can stall its implementation. In all its outreach efforts, the BJP has been highlighting the Congress’ duplicity on CAA and NPR,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned.

He mentioned the Congress had made a promise in Rajasthan election manifesto on citizenship for Hindu refugees.

“Citizenship for Hindu refugees in Rajasthan and Gujarat was extended by the Manmohan Singh government on two occasions in 2005 and 2006,” the Rajya Sabha MP mentioned, including Mr Singh as chief of the opposition had demanded citizenship for non secular minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“On the NPR too, the Congress needs to explain why the NPR in 2010 was secular and acceptable while it becomes dangerous in 2020. On both CAA and NPR, the Congress is hypocritical. The BJP would expose the Congress party’s double speak,” Mr Rao added.