'BJP Activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar...': Jadavpur Students Heckle Bengal Governor

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was heckled by college students protesting the Citizenship (Modification) Act

Kolkata:

In unprecedented scenes at Bengal’s Jadavpur College this night Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who was to attend a convocation ceremony, was pinned down inside his automotive, heckled and proven black flags by college students protesting the controversial citizenship regulation. Mr Dhankar, who was met with tons of of irate college students holding placards that learn “BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar, go back”, instructed protestors “my heart beats for students… I don’t want any students hurt” however refused to debate the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh – the place no less than 18 folks have died in anti-citizenship regulation protests – saying he had “no time to look at problems outside Bengal”.

After a prolonged delay the Governor’s safety crew was lastly capable of push protestors apart and whisk him away to security.

“I know about Bengal. My heart beats for students. I don’t want any student hurt. Who is boss… Chancellor or government? That should not be the case,” Jagdeep Dhankar instructed protesting college students, who refused to relent and demanded he make an announcement on Delhi Police’s crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia college students.

#WATCH West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar proven black flags and posters of ‘BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Return’ by college students on his arrival at Jadavpur College for the convocation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/PLlPJlabAU — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

However the Governor would solely say that he had no info on the topic and added, “I condemn violence. I have been saying so for five months. I do not approve (of) violence”.

Dozens of Jamia college students have been injured – one scholar misplaced using his left eye – after a peaceable march towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, led to a pitched battle with the cops final week. The police had arrested 10 folks over the violence – none of whom have been college students.

JU college students additionally questioned the Governor over anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, the place no less than 15 have died – some allegedly in police firing.

“What about the situation in Bengal. I have (a) lot of problems in Raj Bhavan… I have no time to look at problems outside Bengal,” Mr Dhankar replied.

The Bengal Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are in a long-running feud over a number of points, together with Ms Banerjee’s opposition to the CAA and the NRC,

Mr Dhankar had earlier hit out at Jadavpur College (JU) officers who cited the specter of boycott by college students as causes for cancelling the convocation and mentioned he would invoke particular powers – the Governor is the chancellor of state universities in Bengal – to overrule their choice.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.