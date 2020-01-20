BJP Candidate Against Manish Sisodia Has Assets Worth More Than 1 Crore

Ravinder Singh Negi, a businessman, has declared an earnings of almost Rs 5.94 lakh.

BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi, who’s combating in opposition to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from east Delhi’s Patparganj constituency, has whole property price Rs 1.29 crore, although he doesn’t have a car in his title, in keeping with his ballot affidavit.

The businessman has declared an earnings of almost Rs 5.94 lakh within the earnings tax returns filed for 2018-19. His spouse Renu Negi, a civil contractor, declared an earnings of almost Rs four.09 lakh within the IT returns filed throughout the identical interval.

He has proven movable property price over Rs 16.40 lakh whereas his spouse has proven property price over Rs 20.95 lakh. Mr Negi doesn’t personal any car whereas his spouse has an Honda Activa.

He has proven immovable property price Rs 1.13 crore, wile his spouse has Rs 52 lakh price of immovable property. He doesn’t have any mortgage or legal circumstances pending in opposition to him.

The BJP candidate accomplished his commencement by means of correspondence from Delhi College in 2002.

In his ballot affidavit, Manish Sisodia has declared he doesn’t have a automotive on his title and his movable property are price Rs four,74,888 for 2018-19.

In 2015, Mr Sisodia had stated in his affidavit that he had purchased a property in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, price Rs 5.07 lakh in April 2001. The approximate present market worth of self-acquired property in 2015 was Rs 12 lakh.

In his present affidavit, the AAP chief has talked about the identical property. Nonetheless, the approximate present market worth of self-acquired property in 2020 has elevated to Rs 21 lakh.