BJP Cites Satya Nadella’s Comment, Says Brought CAA To Protect Borders

After all anyone can then do regardless of the Structure has bestowed on them: Sambit Patra

New Delhi:

Following the row that broke out after Satya Nadella voiced concern over the fallout of the amended citizenship legislation in India, the BJP on Tuesday mentioned the Centre was doing what the Microsoft CEO had mentioned in his official assertion issued after the controversial remarks.

Whereas BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra didn’t assault the Indian-origin CEO on the occasion’s press briefing right here, one other occasion spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi made an unequivocal jibe at Mr Nadella in a tweet saying his feedback confirmed “how the literate need to be educated”.

To a query concerning the Citizenship Modification Act, Mr Nadella, CEO of one of many world’s 5 greatest multinational know-how companies, was quoted by Buzzfeed’s editor-in-chief as saying that what is going on in India is “sad”.

The CEO later issued a extra nuanced assertion, saying each nation ought to outline its borders, defend nationwide safety and set immigration coverage accordingly.

He additionally spoke about his upbringing in a multicultural India and subsequent immigrant expertise in the US to say that his hope for India is the place an immigrant can aspire to discovered a affluent start-up or lead a multinational company.

Requested concerning the controversy following Mr Nadella’s remarks, Mr Patra whereas referring to the Hyderabad-born CEO’s assertion famous that he had given a “clarification”.

“That is what the government of this country has done. We are looking after national security and protecting borders.”

“As far as immigrants are concerned, there is a process for citizenship. Anybody can apply for citizenship. Even the prime minister has said so. Once they apply for work permit, for citizenship, many have become citizens. Of course anybody can then do whatever the Constitution has bestowed on them (sic),” Mr Patra mentioned.

In her tweet, Ms Lekhi was, nonetheless, essential of Mr Nadella.

“How literate need to be educated! Perfect example,” Ms Lekhi mentioned on Twitter in response to Mr Nadella’s remarks and likewise posted his assertion issued later by Microsoft India.

“Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?” she went on to say.