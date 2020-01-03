BJP Doing “Dirty Politics” For “Hindutva Vote Bank”: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury accused the BJP of indulging in “dirty” politics.

Guwahati:

CPI(M) common secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in “dirty” politics with an intent to consolidate “Hindutva vote bank”.

The bundle of Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR), proposed countrywide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act has been introduced by the saffron social gathering to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, resulting in stress, an environment of worry and violence to polarise the nation communally, he claimed.

“The BJP is deliberately indulging in communal polarisation and dirty vote bank politics with the intention of Hindutva vote bank consolidation,” Mr Yechury mentioned.

He was addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M) to protest towards the brand new citizenship regulation.

“This is dangerous for both the present and the future of the country,” the CPI(M) chief mentioned.