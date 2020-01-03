BJP Gave “Fake Papers” To People In Unauthorised Colonies: Manish Sisodia

What’s going to occur to 39,99,980 folks, will their houses be common or not: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the present day stated BJP is deceptive folks by giving “fake” papers to only 20 out of the 40 lakh folks residing in unauthorised colonies.

Mr Sisodia’s response got here after Union Housing and City Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of homes to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies in the present day.

“I want to ask Union Minister Hardeep Puri, have you changed the land use? Have you issued any notification? Without making any provision, BJP have handed over fake documents to 20 people,” Mr Sisodia stated.

“BJP is misleading people by giving fake paper to 20 people out of 40 lakh people of unauthorized colonies. What will happen to 39,99,980 people, will their homes be regular or not?” he stated.