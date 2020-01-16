News

BJP Gets 11.65 Lakh Suggestions For Delhi Poll Manifesto: Manoj Tiwari

January 17, 2020
The suggestions marketing campaign — ”Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav” — was launched by Union minister Smriti Irani

New Delhi:

The BJP’s fortnight-long drive looking for individuals’s inputs to organize a manifesto for the Delhi polls has obtained 11.65 lakh recommendations over a variety of points together with the amended citizenship legislation and the persevering with protests in opposition to it.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari stated on Thursday a lot of the recommendations have been on waterlogging, potholes, broken roads, soiled water provide, air pollution and unemployment.

The suggestions marketing campaign — ”Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav” — was launched by Union minister Smriti Irani and different BJP leaders on January three.

