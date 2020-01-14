BJP Has “Nothing To Do With Book” Comparing PM, Shivaji: Union Minister

“We regard him (Chhatrapati Shivaji) as incomparable with others,” Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

New Delhi:

The BJP has “nothing to do with the book” by a celebration chief evaluating warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated right now, including that the writer has withdrawn the ebook. . The minister’s remarks come amid political controversy in Maharashtra over the comparability of PM Modi with Shivaji in a recently-released ebook. The Shiv Sena, the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Occasion (NCP) – who’re a part of the ruling alliance – have been hitting out the BJP.

Calling Shivaji “incomparable”, Mr Javadekar stated, “The BJP has nothing to do with the book which was brought by Jai Bhagwan Goyal (the author) in his personal capacity. He has also apologised for hurting sentiments of people in Maharashtra and outside. He has withdrawn the book. This should put the controversy to rest.”

“#ShivajiMaharaj was a great ruler and a legendary king who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. He is an inspiration even today after centuries. We regard him as incomparable with others,” the senior BJP chief tweeted.

The ebook, titled “Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi” was launched throughout a religious-cultural meet organised by the Delhi BJP.

Terming it “chamchagiri” or sycophancy, the Sena’s Sanjay Raut had stated on Monday that Shivaji’s descendants ought to make clear in the event that they just like the Prime Minister being likened to him.

The BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje,a descendant of Shivaji, on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah instantly ban the ebook. “We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither (Narendra) Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he stated.

Right this moment, the Sena stated PM Modi isn’t the “king of India” and evaluating him to warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji solely places him in an “awkward situation”.

“Before the Lok Sabha polls, Modi was described as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Now he is called Shivaji Maharaj of this era. Such sycophancy not only results in insult of the country, God and religion, but puts (Narendra) Modi also into an awkward situation,” the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana stated in its editorial.

