BJP Launches Campaign To Seek Suggestions For Delhi Polls Manifesto

New Delhi:

The BJP on Friday launched its ”Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav” marketing campaign to take recommendations from folks to draft its manifesto for the upcoming meeting elections within the nationwide capital.

Union Minister Smriti Irani together with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, election co in-charge and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and election committee convener Tarun Chugh, launched the marketing campaign on the Delhi BJP workplace.

Underneath the fortnight lengthy marketing campaign, 49 ”video raths” will roam across the 70 meeting constituency to assemble folks’s recommendations on points to be included within the manifesto.

The BJP may even hold round 1,600 particular bins throughout the town to assemble recommendations.

The BJP leaders additionally launched a cellular quantity for folks to provide their suggestion for the manifesto.