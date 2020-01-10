“BJP Leader Also Wanted JNU Vice-Chancellor Removed,” Says NCP Leader

What proof Training Ministry require in opposition to JNU Vice-Chancellor for his elimination, asks Nawab Malik.

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Celebration spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday requested what sort of proof does the training ministry require when the BJP’s senior-most chief Murli Manohar Joshi had sought elimination of Jawahar Lal Nehru’s Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar from the highest publish.

“The BJP made complaints against the JNU for the last six years. They want to defame the university, they use goons and their own ideology to disturb the environment in the JNU, which cannot be tolerated. Murli Manohar Joshi came openly against that JNU Vice-Chancellor and said that he should be transferred and removed,” Mr Malik instructed information company ANI.

“What kind of evidence does Human Resource Development Ministry want if their own leader demands that Vice-Chancellor should be removed immediately,” he requested.

The NCP chief’s response comes after the training ministry mentioned there was no query of sacking JNU vice-chancellor as “removing him is not the solution.”