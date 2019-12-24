BJP Leader Chandra Bose, Netaji’s Relative, Questions Citizenship Law

BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose posted tweets questioning the amended citizenship legislation

Kolkata:

Hours after an enormous BJP march on the streets of Kolkata in help of the controversial citizenship legislation, one of many get together’s prime leaders in West Bengal, Chandra Kumar Bose, posted tweets questioning the act. India is a rustic “open to all religions and communities”, asserted Mr Bose, a grand-nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

“If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating – Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let”s be transparent,” Mr Bose tweeted.

“Don”t equate India or compare it with any other nation – as it”s a nation Open to all religions and communities,” he stated in one other tweet.

The be aware of dissent comes because the BJP goes all out in an enormous public consciousness marketing campaign on social media and thru its cadres to succeed in out to the Muslim group and defend the legislation.

The BJP’s march in Kolkata, led by working president JP Nadda in an open jeep, was meant as a “thanksgiving rally” for the citizenship legislation, which, the get together hopes, can have an enormous bearing in Bengal as lakhs of refugees, primarily Bengali Hindus from Bangladesh, can get citizenship.

There have been huge protests throughout the nation over the Citizenship (Modification) Act that, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The legislation goals at serving to minorities from the Muslim-dominated nations of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

The BJP is going through protests not simply from the opposition but in addition from allies just like the Akali Dal and Janata Dal United.

The Akali Dal had demanded that Muslims even be included within the Citizenship Act in sync with the democratic and secular ideas of the nation.