BJP Leader Hits Out At Maharashtra Government Over CAA “Notice” To School

“We condemn Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Government action,” he stated in a tweet.

BJP chief Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged that the Maharashtra authorities has issued a’discover’ to a metropolis college for organising an consciousness programme on the Citizenship Modification Act, and criticised the transfer as “unfortunate”.

The BJP chief took to Twitter to sentence the federal government’s motion, saying the Citizenship Modification Act has been handed by Parliament and its implementation has begun.

The Act, beneath which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will probably be given Indian citizenship, got here into power from January 10 after a gazette notification was issued by the Centre.

Its unlucky Thackeray Sarkar issued Discover to Dayanand College of Mumbai for training program on #CAA , CAA handed by Parliament. President gave assent. Implementation began now. We condemn Maharashtra’s Shivsena NCP Congress Govt motion @[email protected]/gNz7b59EHv – Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 13, 2020

The CAA was handed by Parliament on December 11. There have been widespread protests in opposition to the CAA detached components of the nation. These against the laws are saying it’s forthe first time that India will grant citizenship on the idea of faith, which violates the essential tenets of the nation’s Structure.

Nonetheless, the federal government and ruling BJP have been defending the Act, saying minority teams from Pakistan,Bangladesh and Afghanistan haven’t any different choice however to come back India after they face non secular persecution there.