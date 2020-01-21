BJP leader Renukacharya spews hate at Karnataka pro-CAA rally, says ‘Muslims store weapons in mosques’

BJP lawmaker from Honnali Legislative constituency, Renukacharya threatened the Muslim neighborhood.Twitter

Raking up one other controversy, MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA and political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa mentioned, “There are few traitors who sit in a masjid and write fatwas. They collect weapons inside the mosque instead of praying. Is this why you want a Masjid.”

Renukacharya, who his well-known for his controversial statements, has focused the Muslim neighborhood at a rally in help of the brand new citizenship regulation in Karnataka’s Davanagere on Monday (January 20).

The BJP lawmaker from Honnali Legislative constituency additionally threatened the Muslim neighborhood and mentioned he will not hesitate to make use of the cash allotted to Muslims for Hindus. “I will resort to such politics in my taluk where the money allotted for Muslims can be used for Hindus. I will put you [Muslims] in your place and show what politics is,” mentioned Renukacharya.

BJP MLA defiant, justifies remark

Do pro-CAA rallies must be anti-Muslim? Is that this the way you allay worry? “you anti-nationals, issue fatwa in mosques. Instead of praying, you collect weapons in mosques. Is this why you need mosques?” – BJP MLA Renukacharya. He’s additionally political adviser to @BSYBJP (1/2) pic.twitter.com/om68Jf47D3 — Revathi Rajeevan (@RevathiRajeevan) January 21, 2020

Justifying his assertion, Renukacharya mentioned: ‘I’m saying what I’ve seen and consider and I stand by my assertion.”

The BJP chief did not make the communal remarks focusing on the minority neighborhood for the primary time. Earlier, Renukacharya wrote to the Chief Minister looking for motion in opposition to an estimated 50,000 unlawful immigrants from Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who’ve settled in numerous components of the state. He alleged that these individuals had been indulging in anti-social actions and inflicting social disharmony. He urged the Chief Minister to take authorized motion in opposition to such individuals.