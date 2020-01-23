BJP Leader Says Identified Bangladeshi Workers With Their Eating Habit

Kailash Vijayvargiya additionally claimed Bangladeshi terrorist was holding a watch on him (File)

Indore:

BJP chief Kailash Vijayvargiya mentioned on Thursday that he suspected that there have been some Bangladeshis amongst development labourers who labored at his home not too long ago. Their “strange” consuming habits aroused suspicion about their nationality, the BJP basic secretary mentioned at a seminar in assist of the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA).

When a brand new room was being added at his home not too long ago, he discovered “eating habits” of a few of the employees “strange” as “they have been consuming solely ‘poha‘ (flattened rice)”, he mentioned.

After speaking to their supervisor and the constructing contractor, he suspected that these employees have been from Bangladesh, the BJP chief mentioned.

When reporters questioned him later, Mr Vijayvargiya mentioned, “I suspected these employees have been residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I turned suspicious, they stopped working at my home.

“I’ve not filed any police criticism but. I solely talked about this incident to warn individuals,” he mentioned.

Talking on the seminar, Mr Vijayvargiya additionally claimed Bangladeshi terrorist was holding a watch on him for the final one and a half years.

“Each time I am going out, six armed safety personnel comply with me. What is occurring on this nation? Will exterior individuals enter and unfold a lot terror?” he requested.

“Do not get confused by rumours. The CAA is within the curiosity of the nation. This regulation will present asylum to real refugees and establish intruders who’re a menace to the nation”s inside safety,” he mentioned.