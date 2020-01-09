BJP leader takes dig at Deepika Padukone, says she should ‘stop acting like Mastani’

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













After Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru College to indicate solidarity with the protesting college students, Bharatiya Janata Social gathering chief from Maharashtra Ashish Shelar took a dig at her and mentioned that she ought to cease appearing like her character from Bajirao Mastani.

“The incident is being probed by the police. So, meeting just one side of the people is inappropriate, obviously she is in trouble. We condemn and reject her step. We find it (her act) insensitive,” mentioned the BJP chief.

Shelar mentioned that in Mumbai that it was “easy” to play a warrior like Mastani with a director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali behind you. “But in real-life when she does not have a director behind her, (then) she should not try to portray herself as a warrior or Mastani because it is now clear that she is unable to live that kind of life in reality.”

Deepika Padukone reveals her soliderity with JNU college students’ protestTwitter

A number of BJP leaders have criticised Deepika over her JNU go to. Tajinder Bagga, the spokesperson of BJP in Delhi, even known as to boycott Chhapaak, which is ready to launch on Friday, January 10.

Deepika’s JNU go to

Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus on Tuesday night to sentence the assault and specific solidarity with the scholars. She didn’t say a phrase however stood alongside the scholars together with her head bent down.

Deepika Padukone at JNUTwitter

Deepika reached the campus round 7.30 pm to attend a public assembly, which lasted for 15 minutes, publish which she spoke to some members of pupil’s council and left.