BJP Leaders Praise JP Nadda As He Prepares To Take Over As Party Chief

JP Nadda is about to be the brand new nationwide president of the celebration. (File photograph)

New Delhi:

BJP leaders on Monday hailed J P Nadda for his “simplicity” and in addition his huge organisational expertise to specific confidence that the celebration will do effectively beneath him, as he appeared set to be the brand new nationwide president of the celebration succeeding Amit Shah.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers apart from Union ministers, together with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, from the BJP and prime leaders from its state items filed nomination papers in assist of Mr Nadda’s candidature.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke of Mr Nadda’s rise by means of the ranks and stated he has at all times been an “inspiring” employee.

He famous the Himachal Pradesh chief labored his manner up as an “excellent” organisational chief, be it in ABVP or the youth wing of the BJP, and was additionally a profitable well being minister within the first Modi authorities.

“He brings with him an enormous experience be it as a party leader or administrator,” Mr Prasad stated, expressing confidence that Mr Nadda will consolidate the good successes the celebration achieved beneath Amit Shah.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated the celebration organisation has been in a robust and strong situation beneath Amit Shah and JP Nadda will construct on it to make sure extra success for the BJP in future.

One other Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar hailed Mr Nadda for being accessible and in addition his simplicity. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and BJP vice chairman Raman Singh additionally praised Mr Nadda for his simplicity whereas expressing confidence that the “golden era” that the BJP had beneath Shah will proceed.