BJP Leader’s “Taimur” Dig Over Saif Ali Khan’s “Concept Of India” Remark

Meenakshi Lekhi accused Saif Ali Khan of naming his son after a brutal 13th century Turkish invader.

New Delhi:

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi has hit out at actor Saif Ali Khan for his latest remarks on Indian historical past, citing the identify of his three-year-old son Taimur.

Responding to a query in an interview on the political context of his newest film ‘Tanhaji‘, which tells the story of a 17th-century Maharashtrian navy chief, Saif Ali Khan had stated, “I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one.”

Meenakshi Lekhi joined these enraged by the assertion on Twitter, calling out the actor for his kid’s identify.

Even Turks discover Taimur a brute ! However some folks select to call their youngsters Taimur . https://t.co/T9xX5qihAw — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) January 19, 2020

This isn’t the primary time the identify of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, born in December 2016 to Saif Ali Khan and spouse Kareena Kapoor, has earned the ire of right-wing public figures and trolls.

Requested if he was named after Timur, the capricious 13th century Central Asian invader who massacred Delhi after an assault in 1398, Saif Ali Khan had rubbished the declare.

“My wife and I love the sound of it and we love its meaning. I am aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler-he was Timur, my son is Taimur, an ancient Persian name that means iron,” Saif Ali Khan had advised Mumbai Mirror newspaper in 2017.

The actor later admitted that he had briefly thought of altering his new child son’s identify, two months after his start, to one thing non-controversial after the vicious trolling he and spouse Kareena Kapoor confronted.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who incessantly leads the BJP’s cost in opposition to critics on high-pitched tv debates, had not too long ago taken on Microsoft chief Satya Nadella for voicing his issues on the Citizenship Modification Act.

“How (the) literate need to be educated! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan,” she tweeted, and accused the US authorities of discrimination in opposition to Syrian Muslims.