BJP Leaders Take Out Protest In Chennai To Seek Orator’s Arrest, Detained

The BJP held a protest meet at Chennai’s Marina Seashore.

Chennai:

A number of BJP leaders have been detained in Chennai for taking out a protest to demand the arrest of a Congress-affiliated orator accused of creating a controversial speech in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Residence Minister Amit Shah earlier this week.

Amongst these taken into custody from the protest venue at Marina Seashore have been former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP nationwide secretary H Raja and senior social gathering leaders La Ganesan and CP Radhakrishnan.

Though a case has been filed in opposition to the orator — Nellai Kannan — in reference to the “derogatory” speech in Tirunelveli on Sunday, he’s but to be arrested. The police had reached the orator’s residence on Tuesday to take him into custody, however have been advised that he was affected by “chest pain”. Following this, they known as an ambulance to take him to a hospital as an alternative.

Nellai Kannan has been booked on a number of fees, together with instigating violence between two communities and inflicting intentional insult with intent to impress breach of peace, after a video of his purported speech on the Tirunelveli meet in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act was circulated extensively on social media. He had allegedly expressed “shock” over why Muslims have been but to behave in opposition to PM Modi and Amit Shah on the occasion, organised by the Social Democratic Occasion of India.

The case in opposition to Nellai Kannan was lodged after BJP’s Nellai district chief Dhaya Shankar filed a police grievance stating that such remarks amounted to being an “open threat to PM Modi and Amit Shah’s lives”. He demanded that the Tamil orator even be charged underneath legal incitement and abetment of homicide, which have been punishable crimes underneath the Indian Penal Code.

Occasion normal secretary KS Narendran filed a separate petition with the Tamil Nadu Director Normal of Police, searching for stringent motion in opposition to the orator for making remarks that might probably set off communal clashes and hurt nationwide integrity. He claimed that Nellai Kannan additionally made derogatory remarks in opposition to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Okay Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, amongst others, in his controversial speech.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupati has shared a police grievance he filed on-line with HEARALPUBLICIST.

Police stated they’ve obtained one other grievance in opposition to Nellai Kannan from the ruling AIADMK.

(With inputs from PTI)