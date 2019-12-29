BJP Lying About Regularising Unauthorised Colonies: Arvind Kejriwal

No fast response was accessible from BJP.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the present day claimed the BJP has been “blatantly lying” about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked City Improvement Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for “telling truth” on the difficulty via Delhi Improvement Authority.

Tagging his deputy Manish Sisodia’s tweet through which he shared FAQs (regularly requested questions) from DDA web site on unauthorised colonies, Mr Kejriwal claimed the web site reveals that the Centre’s scheme will neither regularise unauthorised colonies nor the homes there.

“DDA website says that centre’s scheme will neither regularise unauth colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can’t believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings. Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling truth to people through DDA website,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

DDA web site says that centre’s scheme will neither regularize unauth colonies nor their homes. Actually surprising. Cannot consider that BJP spoke such a blatant mislead the individuals and has put up so many hoardings Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling reality to individuals thro DDA web site https://t.co/6lnAryas26 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2019

Mr Sisodia mentioned BJP is intentionally deceptive the individuals.

“If they really want to regularise the unauthorized colonies why don’t they give registry to the people,” he instructed reporters in a press convention.

“DDA in their website clearly mentions -This policy is not for regularization of the unauthorized colonies nor of the structures therein,” Mr Sisodia mentioned, displaying the FAQs.

The FAQs purportedly says that the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister – Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) is a choice of Union Cupboard to confer the possession or switch/ mortgage rights to the residents of Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi however in response to a different query whether it is regularisation of unauthorised colonies it says it’s neither regularization of unauthorised colonies nor the buildings therein.

No fast response was accessible from BJP.