BJP Made Delhi “Garbage Capital Of India”: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of constructing Delhi the “garbage capital of India” and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will quickly cross the peak of Taj Mahal.

Addressing a press convention, Mr Kejriwal mentioned the BJP has lowered the nationwide capital to a “garbage dump”.

The “biggest gift” of the BJP to Delhi is the Ghazipur landfill which has been full of rubbish and the peak of the rubbish dump would quickly cross the peak of Taj Mahal, he mentioned.