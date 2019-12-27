BJP MLA Denied Permission To Hold Pro-Citizenship Law Meet In Hyderabad

BJP MLA T Raja Singh has been denied permission to carry pro-citizenship regulation protest.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Police have denied permission to BJP MLA T Raja Singh to carry a public assembly at NTR stadium within the metropolis in assist of the Citizenship Regulation on Saturday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar stated the police have denied permission for the rally.

“Hyderabad Police will, however, grant permission to all political parties who hold any kind of meeting in their office premises,” the police added.

Mr Singh, who’s the MLA from Goshamahal, had on December 21 written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner looking for permission to carry the general public assembly on Saturday.

“I bring to your kind notice that the BJP State Committee has decided to hold a public meeting on the support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. In this meeting, Dr K Laxman, president BJP Telangana will be the chief guest,” Mr Singh stated within the letter to the Commissioner.

He had stated that different state get together leaders have been additionally set to take part within the programme.

Main protests have erupted in a number of elements of the nation in opposition to the newly-enacted citizenship regulation, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing spiritual persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.

The BJP, however, is holding rallies and public meets in assist of the identical.