BJP MLA Enters Rajasthan Assembly With Basket Full Of Locusts. Here’s Why

Eleven districts of the state are dealing with the worst locust assault after 26 years.

Jaipur:

In a symbolic protest, a BJP MLA Bihari Lal Nokha in Rajasthan entered the state meeting carrying a basket stuffed with locusts to attract the federal government’s consideration to the farmers whose crops have been destroyed by the insect.

“The farmers in the state have faced huge losses due to locust menace and the government should pay them compensation. Over seven lakh hectares of crops have been damaged,” the MLA was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

“The seriousness of the government is visible in addressing the issue of locust attack in western Rajasthan that has damaged crops on lakhs of hectares of land,” Mr Nokha mentioned.

“Instead of taking the issue very seriously, the government is focused on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The farmers have suffered huge losses due to the locust attack and the government should expedite the compensation distribution process,” he added.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the farmers of Barmer whose crops have been destroyed in locust assault, the worst in about twenty years.

Agriculture Secretary KS Pannu has suggested farmers to not panic because the officers of the division are in fixed contact with agriculture consultants of Rajasthan and the Authorities of India, who’re monitoring the scenario.

Locusts, generally known as “Tiddi Dal” in north India, is a sort of grasshoppers that normally transfer in giant numbers and devour the crops wherever they settle. Locust assaults are being reported for the previous a number of days in elements of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)