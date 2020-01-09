BJP “Needs Counselling”, Is “Directionless” Under Devendra Fadnavis: Sena

On a regular basis, the Fadnavis-led opposition feels the state authorities will collapse, it stated.

Mumbai:

The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at BJP chief and former CM Devendra Fadnavis for concentrating on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the “Free Kashmir” placard displayed by a lady at a protest in Mumbai in opposition to the JNU violence.

When Mehek Prabhu, a Marathi girl from Mumbai stood up for the ache of Kashmiris by holding the placard, the opposition termed it as “sedition, the Shiv Sena said, adding that there cannot be a “dirtier instance of irresponsibility”.

In remarks laced with sarcasm, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ stated the placard “shocked the opposition leaders and woke up the nationalist sentiment in them.” “They attacked Chief Minister Thackeray and requested how this anti-national exercise can occur proper beneath his nostril.The allegation was so frivolous that the opposition leaders made a mockery of themselves,” it stated.

“This isn’t good for the state…we’re anxious for the opposition,” the Shiv Sena tauntingly stated. After the placard with “Free Kashmir” message was seen on the protest at Gateway of India right here in opposition to the JNU violence, Mr Fadnavis had requested what precisely was the protest for and if Chief Minister Thackeray will tolerate this “anti-Indiacampaign” proper beneath his nostril.

The Sena stated Mehek Prabhu, a Maharashtrian, got here out earlier than TV channels after her placard kicked up a row and gave her aspect of the story, saying her intention was about liberating Kashmir from communication restrictions confronted by folks there. “A Mumbaikar Marathi girl may perceive the ache of Kashmiris. The opposition feels that is sedition. There cannot be a dirtier instance of irresponsibility,” it stated.

“If the opposition and its supporters really feel expressing your self fearlessly is sedition, it isn’t good for them(opposition) and the nation. The opposition has fallen flat on its face after Mehek Prabhu’s clarification,” the Marathi publication said. It also asked former chief minister Mr Fadnavis to exercise caution and restrain, and respect his current post as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Assembly. “We perceive his ache. He ought to apply balm on his wounds and keep quiet for someday,” it quipped.

The Sena stated the opposition BJP “wants counselling” as it has become “directionless” since Fadnavis turned LoP. On a regular basis, the Fadnavis-led opposition feels the state authorities will collapse and they might return to energy, the Shiv Sena stated.

The Shiv Sena requested the BJP to organise a counselling workshop on “duties and tasks of opposition” at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodini, a RSS-affiliated analysis institute situated in neighboring Thane district. It additionally took a dim view of BJP chief Chandrasekhar Bawankule asking Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar to affix the BJP, amid speculations that the latter was upset with the portfolio allotted to him within the Thackeray-led state authorities.

“That is an excessive amount of. Did Bawankule stop the BJP and be a part of the Congress after he was denied ticket within the Meeting polls (held in October final yr)?” the Sena requested. Maharashtra can not afford lack of face and belief of the opposition events, it added.