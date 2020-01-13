BJP Office In West Bengal Gutted, Party Blames Trinamool Congress

A celebration workplace of the BJP at Salanpur space in Asansol was lowered to ashes in a fireplace (Representational)

A BJP workplace was gutted in West Bengal’s Paschim Burdwan district, following which occasion activists accused the Trinamool Congress of being behind the incident.

A celebration workplace of the BJP at Salanpur space in Asansol was lowered to ashes in a fireplace on Sunday night time and an investigation is on to establish the reason for the fireplace, a senior police officer mentioned.

The BJP put the blame on TMC. The declare was denied by the TMC, terming the incident a results of a brawl between “goons” of the BJP.

“As a part of an initiative by union minister and native MP Babul Supriyo, BJP employees distributed blankets to tribals within the space on Sunday morning, following which TMC activists set fireplace to our occasion workplace.

“A number of different BJP workplaces within the space have been set ablaze prior to now by the TMC. As the recognition of our occasion is on the rise, TMC is utilizing these techniques to terrorise the folks,” BJP chief Abhijit Roy mentioned.

Dismissing the allegations, Salanpur’s TMC MLA Bidhan Upadhyay mentioned the incident was a results of a brawl between “goons” of the BJP.

“Lottery tickets was once bought on the entrance of the BJP occasion workplace and goons affiliated to the occasion used to eat liquor there. This incident is a results of a brawl between them,” he mentioned.