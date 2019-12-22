BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi’s “Silence” On Vandalism In Protests

JP Nadda stated he needed Rahul Gandhi to “speak only ten lines” on CAA (File)

Indore:

BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s “silence” on raging violence and the harm brought on to public property throughout anti-Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) protests within the nation.

Mr Nadda additionally questioned Rahul Gandhi’s “limited intellect and knowledge” in regards to the new citizenship legislation and dared him to talk “even ten lines” on its provisions.

In response to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who’ve come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014 and going through non secular persecution there is not going to be handled as unlawful immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

Addressing a “BJP thanksgiving” programme in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for enacting the CAA, Mr Nadda stated he needed Rahul Gandhi to “speak only ten lines” on the provisions of the CAA, which is being opposed by the Congress.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak only ten lines on the CAA provisions. He should also speak only two lines on the provisions, which according to him are harming the country. It is very unfortunate that the people who come to lead the country do not even know the basics about CAA,” Mr Nadda stated.

He stated Rahul Gandhi has not made even a single assertion condemning vandalism throughout anti-CAA demonstrations.

“Public property has been damaged in the country on a large scale during the violent protests in the last one week. But, has Rahul made any statement condemning this loss?” he requested.

Acknowledging a “conflict of of ideologies” between the Congress and the BJP, Mr Nadda stated Rahul Gandhi’s outlook may be completely different from the BJP attributable to his “limited intellect”.

“…But to what extent is it appropriate that you (Rahul) do not speak out a single word on ongoing violence?” Mr Nadda requested.

The nation is on the boil since final seven days with hundreds of protesters taking to streets in lots of states to oppose the provisions of “anti-Muslim” CAA and the proposed Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) train.

The anti-CAA protests had turned violent in Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh the place incidents of arson, stone-pelting and firing had been reported in some areas.

In the meantime, Mr Nadda accused the Congress of “provoking” a specific part of the society by “misleading” them on the CAA.

“Congress is doing politics on the violence by placing a vote bank above the country,” he alleged.