BJP Received Rs 1,450 Crore As Donation Through Electoral Bonds: Report

The ruling occasion spent Rs 792.39 crore and the Congress Rs 308.96 crore, ADR stated (File)

New Delhi:

The BJP raised Rs 2,410 crore throughout 2018-19, of which Rs 1,450 crore got here as donations via electoral bonds, based on election watchdog Affiliation For Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Congress raised Rs 918.03 crore, of which 383.26 crore got here via the debt instrument, which could be bought from choose branches of State Financial institution of India and donated to any political occasion.

Throughout the monetary yr 2018-19, out of the six nationwide events, solely the BJP, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress “have declared receiving an income from contribution through electoral bonds, a total of Rs 1,931.43 crore”, based on an ADR evaluation launched on Wednesday.

“The BJP received donations through electoral bonds worth Rs 1,450.89 crore, the Congress Rs 383.26 crore and TMC Rs 97.28 crore,” it stated.

The TMC declared a complete revenue of Rs 192.65 crore, the CPM Rs 100.96 crore and the BSP 69.79 crore throughout the monetary yr 2018-19, the ADR report stated.

The BJP’s revenue rose from Rs 1,027.34 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 2,410.08 crore and that of the Congress elevated from 199.15 crore to Rs 918.03 crore.

The ruling occasion spent Rs 792.39 crore and the Congress Rs 308.96 crore, respectively, on election or basic propaganda, the report stated.