BJP Repeatedly “Harassing” Congress Leader Hardik Patel: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi says Hardik Patel voiced the considerations of the folks of his society. (File)

New Delhi:

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the BJP of repeatedly harassing social gathering chief Hardik Patel, who has been arrested for failing to seem earlier than a court docket in a 2015 sedition case.

The Congress normal secretary mentioned Mr Patel has been combating for the employment of youth and the rights of farmers.

The BJP is repeatedly harassing Mr Patel, Priyanka Gandhi mentioned in a tweet in Hindi.

“Hardik voiced the concerns of the people of his society, sought jobs for them, sought scholarships, carried out farmers’ movement. BJP is calling this ‘treason’,” she mentioned.

Mr Patel was arrested on Saturday night time from Viramgam taluka in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district for failing to seem earlier than a trial court docket in reference to the sedition case, hours after a warrant was issued in opposition to him.