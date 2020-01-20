BJP Seeks AAP-Nominated Candidate’s Cancellation, Complains To Poll Panel

Jitender Singh Tomar has been once more fielded by the Aam Aadmi Occasion (AAP) from Trinagar

New Delhi:

A Delhi BJP delegation on Monday met the Chief Election Commissioner demanding cancellation of AAP candidate Jitender Singh Tomar’s nomination from the Trinagar Meeting seat.

The Delhi Excessive Courtroom on Friday held as “void” the election of Mr Tomar to the legislative meeting in 2015 polls for furnishing false info of his instructional qualification within the nomination papers.

He has been once more fielded by the Aam Aadmi Occasion (AAP) from the identical seat.

The BJP delegation, together with social gathering’s co-in-charge for Meeting elections and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, met the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Mr Puri stated the AAP has made a mockery of peoples’ belief by fielding Mr Tomar and different social gathering leaders who had been dealing with severe fees.

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel stated Mr Tomar was made the Regulation Minister of Delhi authorities in 2015 and was later arrested in a pretend diploma case.

“Tomar had to resign from the post of Law Minister and still the AAP has given ticket to Tomar again for Assembly elections and proved that this party prefers ”tainted” leaders,” Mr Goel stated.

Voting for 70 Meeting constituencies in Delhi will happen on February eight. Outcomes shall be declared on February 11.